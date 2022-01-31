Entertainment
Reality tv star Tega Dominic comes for online bullies
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has come for trolls who keep bullying her on social media.
Tega who participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition stated that online trolls should desist from mocking her for her affair with fellow housemate, Boma Akpore.
It would be recalled that the reality television star was chastised for her amoral relationship with Boma in Biggie’s House.
Reacting to trolls, the reality star wrote:
“Dear secret and public trolls, I wonder how you guys survive. Una dey try o”
Tega has since denied reports that she was involved in any form of intercourse with Boma. The reality tv star is married to businessman Ajeboh Dominic and they have a daughter together.
