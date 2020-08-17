Register your vehicles or forfeit it, FRSC, NSIRS tells Nasarawa motorists

In an effort to curb the spate of criminal activities mostly aided by unidentified vehicles, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service (NSIRS), have charged vehicle owners in the state who are yet to register their vehicles to do so before August 24.

The agencies said it will began to impound unregistered vehicles of violators by August 24.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Ahmed Mohammed, FRSC Sector Commander made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Monday

“Considering the unprecedented upsurge of criminal activities in the state which are being mostly committed using unregistered vehicles, the command in collaboration with Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service has planned a Special Operations to clampdown and arrest all unregistered vehicles in the state.

Read also: FRSC redeploys senior officers

“The operation which will be led by FRSC with the support of other security agencies is scheduled to commence on Monday 24th August 2020.

“So from now until August 24, 2020, is a window of opportunity for the law-abiding citizens to register their vehicles at the state internal revenue service to avoid being arrested,” he said.

“The FRSC operation is expected to achieve the following goals: crime reduction, recovery of stolen vehicles and generation of revenue for the state,” he said.

Mr Mohammed noted that meetings have been held with stakeholders of the transport sector to solicit and ensure compliance.

Join the conversation

Opinions