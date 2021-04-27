Reps angry, as MDAs shun investigative panels | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has expressed anger over the failure of Heads of Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to appear at its investigative hearing in order to exonerate their respective offices of wrong-doings.

This was disclosed by Rep. Alhasan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader at the sitting of the House ad hoc committee investigating capital projects and funds repeated in National Appropriation Acts, on Tuesday.

He expressed concern over the poor response by government officials, adding that he was expecting a minimum of Permanent Secretaries or Heads of MDAs to appear before the committee.

“The committee had the mandate of the House to enforce any resolution on erring MDAs

“Also, the Federal Government was committed to fighting corruption and the 9th National Assembly would not tolerate any form of corruption,” Ado-Doguwa stated.

He further clarified that the investigation was not a witch-hunt, but an effort to offer useful information that would help in the committee’s investigation.

Exposing corruption is the mandate of the committee with the aim of ensuring funds provided for projects must be used accordingly, the House Leader said.

In his remarks, Rep. Abubakar Makki, the Chairman of the Committee urged MDAs to provide accurate and useful information in the course of the investigation.

He assured MDAs that the information provided would be treated with confidentiality and transparency.

“The task before you is huge because appropriation is the only tool the government used to translate policies into reality,” he said.

He urged MDAs to engage with the committee to ensure the smooth operation of the country.

