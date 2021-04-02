Rep's dep minority leader says attacks on Ebonyi, Soludo signs things are falling apart | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has described the recent killings by suspected armed herdsmen in Ebonyi State, the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the prevailing killings across the country as ominous indications that things are falling apart.

Okechukwu, in a statement issued on Thursday, warned that the country was already “neck-deep into a season of anomie, which if not immediately arrested, would spell doom for the country.”

The lawmaker, representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in Enugu State, issued the warning in the statement titled, ‘Ebonyi massacre: Things are falling apart, Reps Deputy Minority Leader warns…condemns the attack on Soludo…calls for arrest, prosecution of culprits.’

Okechukwu said, “This continuous carnage as evident from the attack in Ebonyi is a clear indication that things are really falling apart. This massacre of helpless citizens is another sad reminder that we are in a season of anomie where innocent people are unexpectedly mowed down in cold blood without consequences.

“It is unbelievable that non-state actors brandishing AK-47 and other lethal weapons can hold a nation-state of over 200 million people to ransom, undetected, unchallenged and without any consequences.”

