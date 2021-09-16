Reps slam Buhari for alleged violation of Federal Character

The House of Representatives has criticised the alleged violation of the principle of Federal Character by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This came in the aftermath of a recent appointment of the Secretary and Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) from the same zone.

Consequently, the lawmakers mandated the executive to strictly adhere to the the principle of Federal Character, based on a resolution triggered by a motion moved at plenary on Thursday by Hon. Unyime Idem.

Idem noted that in compliance with the resolution of the House dated February 25, 2020, the president, on April 28, 2020 appointed the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission.

He said the current secretary of the commission was appointed as a substantive secretary to the commission in March 2017, whose tenure was expected to end on April 7, 2021, but was re-appointed by the president on April 7, 2021 for a second term.

“Cognizant that the current chairman of the commission and the re-appointed secretary are from the same zone;

“Also cognizant that the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaint Commission and secretary of the commission are from the same part of the country,” he explained.

Idem stated that the Federal Character principle as enshrined in the Act governing the commission mandates equitable distribution of leadership positions between the zones.

