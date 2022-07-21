Reps warn of ‘unpalatable repercussions’ for govt agencies that fail to appear over fuel consumption probe

Government entities that fail to attend investigations could face sanctions, according to the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Volume of Fuel Consumed Daily in the Country.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Abdulkadir Abdulahi (APC-Kano), delivered the warning, at a public hearing in Abuja on Thursday,

All relevant government entities that have not yet appeared, according to the committee, run the possibility of “unpalatable repercussions.”

Because of the far-reaching implications for fiscal federalism, Abdulahi stated that the consumption of petroleum products, in particular PMS, was a very delicate subject in the nation.

“We expect government agencies to cooperate with us to give information and data that we ask for so we can sensitise them and do analysis to come up with the volume consumed,” he noted.

The lawmaker further stated that though the exercise would help the committee to determine the amount of money needed to subsidise the product, most of the key players in the industry were avoiding to appear for a hearing.

“Let me sound a note of warning that this committee and indeed the House of Reps will leave no stone unturned.

“There is no agency that is above the law, they can only delay their appearance before this committee but they will not escape the tentacles of this committee and of the house as far as this investigation is concerned.

“It is better for them to appear, before this committee make their submissions, and give us the data that is required for this exercise for the mandate of this committee to be actualised.

“I want to use this medium to draw their attention, that we expect them to be civil government organisations and cooperate in this legislative responsibility,’’ he said.

The chairman gave the committee clerk instructions to write to all relevant government entities, including those that sent letters asking for an extension of time to present at the subsequent meeting.

He warned that missing the upcoming hearing, which would take place in the second week of August, would result in “unpalatable penalties” from the committee and the entire house.

