TWITTER BAN: Reno Omokiri mocks ‘OBIdients’, says petition makes him more popular

Former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has lampooned Peter Obi’s supporters over the failed attempt to ban him from Twitter via a petition.

No fewer than 53,378 people had signed a petition seeking the ban of Omokri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the microblogging platform, Twitter, for allegedly inciting northerners against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

They also accused him of instigating ethnic violence between the South-East and the northern parts of the country through his tweets.

Tweeting via his verified handle on Thursday, Omokri trivialized the ban attempt as a plus to his followers on the space.

He described the petitioners as obituaries whose action had given him more popularity and money.

The tweets read: “Obidients or Obituaries, what happened? Are you people not banning me from Twitter again? My Twitter followers increased from 1.7 million to 1.8 million in a mere 2 weeks. Please don’t be frustrated by your failure. Do another petition. I need more followers!

“The amount of money I made from the Obidients petition against me, and the attacks from David Hundeyin is phenomenal. Oh my gosh! I wish this election can be postponed, so I can keep pinching them to react and fill my account with money! I love Obidients!

“This is so funny and pathetic at the same time. You Obidients and your Peter Obi, who has failed to call you guys to order, will reap what you have sown on February 25, 2023. We will see how far your insults and attacks will take you! I await your next petition.”

