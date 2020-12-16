Rivers ﻿Police confirms two dead in stampede over Christmas package

The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday, said no fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and several persons injured during a stampede in Obio/Akpor Council Area of Rivers State, while struggling for Christmas handouts.

It was learnt that Pinkcoin, an online blockchain digital assets firm, had invited its registered members from Emouha, Ikwere and Obio/Akpor councils to its office in Rumuodara for Christmas palliative.

Eyewitnesses said as early as 7.30a.m. a crowd, which included uninvited persons, gathered at the venue and the management could not manage the situation as thousands struggled to gain access into the firm’s premises.

Consequently, the situation got out of control, leading to a stampede where people fell and were trampled upon while others sustained serious injuries.

A viral video showed some of the victims with bruises, many had collapsed, with others intervening to rescue some victims.

Confirming the development of the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer at the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the event occurred at PinkCoin Inksnation Office on the Rumuodara axis of the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Council Area where palliatives were being distributed to its registered members.

Omoni in a statement said, “I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people.

“Some sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. Meanwhile, the situation is under control.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan, has ordered investigation of the incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances behind the event and prosecuting those found culpable for any crime.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

