Rivers govt vows to prosecute Rep member over alleged oil bunkering

The Rivers State Government has vowed that it would stop at nothing to prosecute the lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, whose filling station was sealed for illegal oil bunkering activities.

This was disclosed by the State Governor’s Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke during a rally on Permanent Voters Card sensitization and mobilization by a pro-PDP group, the Grassroots Development Initiative in Mogho, Gokana local government area of the state.

Woke stressed that the state government had a constitutional obligation to decisively deal with anyone involved in acts inimical to the Nigerian economy.

According to a statement issued by his media office on Monday, Woke urged the lawmaker to submit himself to security agencies for interrogation, and desist from misleading the unsuspecting public with spurious claims that he was being politically victimised.

He said, “Anybody who allows his business premises to be used for illegal oil bunkering, that premises will be shut down.

“Whoever allows his hotel to harbour criminals bent of destabilising the state, we will deal with you according to the law.”

“I listened to Chinyere Igwe yesterday talking about ingratitude. A man who had been retired politically. This is the man who spent only one term in the House of Representatives and came back home.

“The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, chased him out of Port Harcourt and he ran to Abuja.

“He even contested on the platform of ACN then, and lost woefully. When we had mobilised GDI and had strengthened the party (Peoples Democratic Party), we brought him back and those of them whom he said he is speaking for now.

“None of them were foundation members of GDI. And His Excellency, the governor gave him platform, first as a Commissioner and then to the National Assembly, even though he didn’t win the primary. And today, he is talking about ingratitude.”

