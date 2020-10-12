Robbers storm Zimbabwe court, injure policemen

Two police officers were injured as eight armed robbers stormed the Bulawayo High Court on Sunday in Zimbabwe, the Nigeria News Agency reported.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi who confirmed the incident said the gunmen tried to gain entry into the court’s criminal registry after attacking the police officers.

He said “We are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at the Bulawayo High Court, Sunday morning at 4 a.m.

“It is said about eight suspects went to the court and attacked two officers who were on duty and these suspects were armed with pistols.

Read also: ZIMBABWE: Police arrests Vice-Chairman of opposition party known to be outspoken govt critic

“After attacking them, they blindfolded one of the officers. They then tried to force open the court’s main safe to the criminal registry’s office using a key.

“After failing, they tried again to use a grinder and, in the process, it is alleged that they were making phone calls,” Mr Nyathi said.

Mr Nyathi said after failing in their attempts, they tied the hands and legs of one of the police officers.

The officer, who sustained some serious injuries, was taken to hospital.

“They attacked him using their weapons. He is being treated at a hospital in Bulawayo, but we cannot reveal where he is receiving treatment,” Mr Nyathi said.

“These guys had inside information and we want to establish the motive behind the robbery and the attack on the officers.

“We are, therefore, leaving no stone unturned in our quest to get to the bottom of this case and apprehend the suspects.

“The law will definitely to take its course,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions