Gunmen kill Delta market leader

The chairman of Udu Habour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Freedom Odiete has been killed by unknown gunmen believed to be hired assassins.

The market leader better known as Opito, was killed by gunmen who ambused him by Cross-and-Stop Junction near Ekete Inland Junction along the DSC/Udu Expressway in Udu area of the state and killed him.

He was said to be driving a Pathfinder Jeep when he was waylaid and shot.

A source said this is the third attempt on the deceased life.

“This is the third time gunmen have gone after him. I was two poles away when I heard the gunshots raining the air. When the gunshots subsided, we rushed out only to see that it was Opito (Freedom Odiete) that was killed. He was attacked last week but God being so kind, he survived it.

“We learnt that Owhase and Ovwian communities have been having issues of Udu Habour Market. He has been receiving threats from some persons over the issue,” the source said.

The police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the killing on Monday said investigations have commenced on the case.

