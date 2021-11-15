Rohr not moved by criticism, says focus is to win games with Eagles

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has said he is unperturbed about criticisms against him from fans, adding that his focus remains to win games with the team.

The Franco-German coach has been under heavy criticism lately, with many suggesting that he has not built the team to have a unique playing style.

He was also dragged on social media by fans after he called up Odion Ighalo, who already announced his retirement from the team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

“I don’t go to social media, what is important is to watch games, analyze games and try to win games,” said Rohr.

“I don’t waste my time listening to people who always say everything about the team is bad.”

The 68-year-old, who has been Nigeria’s coach since 2016, is currently leading the team in preparation for their big game against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday

The Eagles are on the brink of clinching a spot in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and only need a point from the Cape Verde clash to go through.

“We are top of the group, two points ahead, won four games from five and we are in a good situation ahead of tomorrow (Tuesday) and our players are very hungry to perform,” said Rohr.

“We know we have a good team and we are able to play good football and score goals. We have players who can score, we have players who can give assist, players who can defend well and I hope everything will work well tomorrow.“

“We want to be effective again and what I appreciate a lot in Morocco was that we didn’t concede opportunities for Liberia to score which is important for us.

“And now is for us to have better fluidity going forward. The two goals we scored were penalties but I am happy with our last two games,” the coach added.

The Super Eagles will hope to join Ghana, DR Congo, Mali, Egypt, Senegal and Morocco in sealing a spot in the ten-team final round of the qualifiers.

