Sack NSA Munguno, Abba Kyari, Service Chiefs now, former Emir of Gwandu tells Buhari

Major Mustapha Jokolo (rtd), a former Emir of Gwandu has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari with immediate effect.

Jakolo who was speaking on a radio programme monitored in Kaduna on Thursday expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency, stating that altercations between officers holding sensitive offices never happened during the military regime.

He also asked President Buhari to listen to the voices of Nigerians and sack the Service Chiefs for their inability to stem the growing increase of insecurity in the country mostly perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and cattle rustlers.

Jakolo said; “The misunderstanding between them was borne out of greed, selfishness if not, these two are brothers. They are all Muslims and from the same tribe. President Buhari had brought them to assist him in different roles, why then should there be any conflict of roles?”

“Truly, General Munguno had complained, but he did not refer his complaints to the right persons. He should have written directly to President Buhari, on how he felt about his Chief of Staff. This is because Buhari tends to recognize his Chief of Staff as his ‘Deputy President”

“Buhari had said everything should be done through the Chief of Staff, this implied that Buhari has given him limitless power and he can do anything. But this is a misnomer,” he said.

While reacting to the security situation in the country, Jakolo said that Nigerians were not happy with the service chiefs and they should have been removed and much better ones appointed.

He said; “In a saner clime, all the service chiefs would have been sacked also because public outcry was against them coupled with an increasingly deteriorating security situation.”

