Politics
Sani tasks govt to dialogue with terrorists or use force to secure release of hostages
Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has on Sunday tasked the federal government to get serious with plans to secure the release of Nigerians being held hostage by terrorists.
An unknown number of Nigerians were abducted during the recent Kaduna-Abuja rail incident which rendered scores of others dead and injured.
Some days ago the bandits flanked some of the victims in a video taken at a secluded area, demanding the government to do the needful or risk the lives of the captives.
This came barely after the terrorists released the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Aliwan Ali Hassan, because of his age and in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.
READ ALSO: Shehu Sani berates Buhari, presidential aspirants over Plateau, Benue killings
Shehu Sani, who reacted via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, gave the federal government two options to take in order to save the citizens currently under captivity, citing likely consequences.
He wrote: “There are two options before the government on the train hostages still in the hands of terrorists; to rescue them by the use of force or to dialogue with the terrorists in order to secure their freedom. All have consequences but the lives of the victims should be the topmost priority.”
