Sanwo-Olu calls for remodelling of Lagos airport

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday called for the remodelling of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to increase traffic and revenue.

Sanwo-Olu made the call when the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management paid him a courtesy visit ahead of the re-opening of airspace for international flights.

He advised the FAAN management on remodelling of the airport’s facilities to become a hub of business and tourism.

According to him, some of the facilities installed in the airport at inception are due for modernisation and upgrading.

The governor made a case for the provision of fast free internet connectivity within the airport lounges, saying the era of passengers sitting for long without internet access had passed.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: FAAN conducts emergency simulation exercise at Lagos airport

He said the functionality of the airport must be fully explored, hence, the need to invest in facilities that would drive more passenger traffic to the airport.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Travellers across the world are looking for destinations where things they enjoy in their comfort zones are provided.

“When we provide services and infrastructure that will drive traffic to our airport, not only will it triple the revenue generated for the government, it will also improve the status of the airport within the continent.”

The governor added that the state government had been working round the clock with the Federal Government to initiate safety protocols at the airport and drive compliance.

Join the conversation

Opinions