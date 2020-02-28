CORONAVIRUS: FAAN conducts emergency simulation exercise at Lagos airport

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said on Friday, that the agency is presently conducting an emergency simulation exercise at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Yakubu said in a statement, that the exercise is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the aerodrome.

An aerodrome is a location where aircraft flight operations take place, regardless of whether they involve air cargo, passengers, or neither.

It includes small general aviation airfields, large commercial airports, and military airbases.

According to the FAAN spokesperson, the exercise is also aimed at ascertaining the airport’s preparedness level in real-life emergency situations.

The statement read: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform passengers, airlines and the general public that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is presently holding an emergency simulation exercise.

“The exercise, which is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for aerodromes is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real-life emergency situations.

“Consequently, the Authority will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a mock procedure.”

