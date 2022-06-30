Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to protection of Lagos water resources

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to protection of the state’s water resources.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this at the third edition of the Lagos International Water Conference, (LIWAC) 2022 held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, said the Adiyan II Water Project was on the final stage of completion.

The Adiyan ll Water Project is the second-largest water infrastructure in the state.

He said: “Water is critical, not just for the sustenance of human life, but also for sustainable development. It is essential for all kinds of economic activities, such as agriculture, energy production, mining, manufacturing, and so on.

“We need to make clean and safe water available for our teeming population, and to ensure that even as that population grows there are strategies in place to ensure conservation in the long term.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to probe alleged brutalisation of journalist by KAI operatives

“Our goal is primarily to deliver potable water and provide safely managed sanitation services for all Lagosians. We have the political will and a groundswell of support from critical stakeholders, and we welcome you to open up lines of engagement and conversation with us.

“For us in Lagos, we acknowledge that financing for the water sector has been a challenge. According to a World Bank study (2015), bridging the financing gap in Nigeria’s WASH sector will require an estimated $1.3 billion per year over the next decade, with state-owned water utilities requiring about $600 million in annual investment.

“Currently, most of the financing for water and sanitation comes from public budget and donor financing, hence this Call-for-Action to the private sector to explore the myriad of opportunities that abound in the water supply and sanitation services sub-sector in Lagos, to deliver value while also enjoying commercial gains.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now