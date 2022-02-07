Sanwo-Olu signs bill on real estate transactions, two others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday signed a bill regulating real estate transactions in the state.

The governor also signed bills on registration of cooperative societies in Lagos State; and regulation of ownership, and sales of pets as well as prohibition of people from keeping dangerous animals in public places in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who signed the bills at the Executive Chamber at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said the bill on real estate transactions would protect people of the state from falling prey to unscrupulous elements in the sector.

He commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for the prompt passage of the bills.

The event was attended by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and the governor’s Special Adviser on Housing, Toke Awoyinka-Benson and other top government officials in the state.

The governor said: The real estate transaction bill will ensure that we can continue to attract private sector investments into the real estate space. We believe this law will be the very first in the country that has taken a deep dive into what is happening in that space and it further strengthens our intervention in housing through the Ministry of Housing.”

