SDP presidential aspirant, Nuhu-Aken’ova, joins APC, rallies support for Tinubu

A presidential aspirant in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs. Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She announced her defection to the APC at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nuhu-Aken’ova said she joined the APC to give support to the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The aspirant’s defection to APC came a few hours after the SDP national leadership dismissed reports of an alliance with the former Lagos State governor and declared the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, as its adopted candidate in the election.

The clarification followed reports on the adoption of the APC candidate and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, by a faction in the SDP led by Chief Supo Shonibare.

However, Nuhu-Aken’ova insisted that Tinubu remained the most suitable person for the nation’s highest political having followed his performance as governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

She said: “I and my support group are calling on the electorate to endorse and vote for Tinubu to be elected as the county’s next president.

“We are here because we have found someone who sees what we see and feels how we feel. This is evidenced in the way he reacted to the cash crunch we are currently experiencing.

“He is no other person than Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, APC presidential candidate and hopefully the incoming president of the country.

“We endorse Tinubu because of his exceptional qualities and capabilities. I was a presidential hopeful of the SDP before I exited to join this moving and unstoppable train, the APC.”

