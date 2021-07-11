Secondus has not shown good leadership to manage PDP affairs —Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, to the cleaners following the internal crisis within the party leading to recent defections of its governors and lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who was a guest at the 60th birthday bash of former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, used the opportunity to tongue lash Secondus, who hurriedly left the occasion to avoid Wike’s verbal attacks.

After dignitaries including ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Secondus and a host of others had taken to the podium to extol Imoke’s virtues and political savvy, Wike stole the show when he went hard on with the PDP Chairman, describing him as a serial liar and one that could not be taken for his words.

Wike added that Secondus was fond of talking from both sides of his mouth and blamed him for the current woes in the party.

He said if Secondus, who came to the podium to talk about good leadership, had acted like a good leader, the party would not have been hit by the crisis that has started to consume it.

Read also: Rivers to treat election riggers as coup plotters – Wike

“Talking about leadership, unfortunately, the National Chairman (Secondus) left before I start. We should not be theoretical but be practical in what we practice.

“He goes to the church, you see the pastor, you pontificate him. He leaves the church, he does a different thing. What is the problem with this country: it’s leadership.

“If he (Secondus) had shown leadership in Cross River, our party would not have had the problem we have today.

“The National Chairman said we need good leadership in the country, but if you don’t show good leadership, the party cannot produce good leaders. That is the truth of the matter.

“We talk about character. What is leadership? Leadership is about character, boldness, selflessness and audacity.

“As a leader, you must have character. Not to speak white in the morning and you speak black in the evening. Is that leadership? What are we telling our youths? We are talking about the future of this country.

“How many of us have been bold to speak out for our party? Those who are bold, those who are fair, those who have characters, do you want them to exist? Certainly not.

“Leadership is that you must decide whether to stand for the truth or not. You must decide whether to do the right thing or not. Leadership is the ability to say the decision I took was wrong and I have accepted that I was wrong and now I am in the position to correct it.

“There is nothing wrong with you admitting that you are wrong. That is one quality of a leader. To be able to identify, when he is wrong.

“As the head of a family, you see crisis in your family, you take a decision that will keep that family together. Leadership is all about sacrifice.

“You put your ego down for the interest of the family. That is leadership. All the leaders, who are here should show good leadership.”

Join the conversation

Opinions