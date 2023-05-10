News
Security agents kill leader of kidnap gang, 4 others in Anambra
Security agents in Anambra on Wednesday killed five suspected notorious kidnappers in the state.
The Press secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the leader of the gang simply identified as “Odumodu” was killed alongside four others in a gun duel with the security operatives.
He added that the gang operated in border towns between Imo and Anambra States.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected IPOB members in Anambra
The statement read: “The dreaded Odumodu, leader of a criminal gang, operating from Imo State into border towns in Anambra, was gunned down by the gallant Anambra security forces with four other members.
“One AK-47 and four Pump Action Guns were recovered from the criminals by the gallant security forces.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...