Security agents kill leader of kidnap gang, 4 others in Anambra

Security agents in Anambra on Wednesday killed five suspected notorious kidnappers in the state.

The Press secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the leader of the gang simply identified as “Odumodu” was killed alongside four others in a gun duel with the security operatives.

He added that the gang operated in border towns between Imo and Anambra States.

The statement read: “The dreaded Odumodu, leader of a criminal gang, operating from Imo State into border towns in Anambra, was gunned down by the gallant Anambra security forces with four other members.

“One AK-47 and four Pump Action Guns were recovered from the criminals by the gallant security forces.”

