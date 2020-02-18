Senate confirms Nuhu as NCAA DG

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Nuhu’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report on the screening of the nominee by the Senate Committee on Aviation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC – Kogi West), in his presentation said that the “nominee has requisite experience and possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications.”

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the aviation sector, the committee considers Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority”, Adeyemi added.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on January 28, 2020, read a request on the floor from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry.”

