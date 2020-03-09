Serie A, other sport in Italy to be suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus

All sport at all levels in Italy, including the Serie A, is to be suspended until at least April 3, 2020 because of coronavirus.

This was made known on Monday by the country’s Olympic committee, which hosted a special meeting of sporting federations.

This suspension includes football matches in Serie A but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions, like the Champions League or the Europa League.

Read Also: Serie A matches, Coppa Italia final rescheduled because of coronavirus

Serie A – Italy’s top flight – had already said all games would be played behind closed doors until 3 April.

Over the weekend, league leaders Juventus played at home without fans anls they won over Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, the Italian government is now required to issue a specific prime ministerial decree to confirm the decision of the Olympic committee.

Join the conversation

Opinions