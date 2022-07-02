Seven major facilities a house for rent should not lack

House owners complain about how people do not value their property, but what they fail to do is assess the real problem(s). To be realistic, if people are not getting anything worthwhile from your property, you can’t blame them for their lack of enthusiasm.

I know a house where tenants suffer dryness for eight months of the year from their well. The only time they get to enjoy water is that month of the year when it rains consistently and once the rain stops being frequent, they go back to experiencing drought.

Renting out your house is not the problem but the question is does it have all catchy facilities? Facilities go a long way in helping a rental property get tenants in no time.

Facilities are important. We can’t do without them. And any house lacking some of these facilities is not considered to be a complete house.

What are these facilities?

1. Water supply

We all know how important water is to our daily lives. Having a house for rent which has a borehole is a big plus. This is essential especially in Nigeria where we rarely get water from the water corporation, so making provision for that is one of those things people look out for before renting an apartment.

2. Security

A standard house for rent must have a security personnel guiding the property. Asides this, all security measures must be in place to the extent that not just anyone can gain access to the property. Security doors are not left out as well.

3. Cleaners

A proper house for rent should have a cleaner that ensures the cleanliness of the environment. This facility is one of those things that attract potential tenants. You may feel the tenants are supposed to be the ones to do that like what most people grew up to know, however, things have changed and house owners need to put a class/standard on their property.

Read also: Five reasons you should rent an apartment for a while before building your house

4. Bathroom amenities

The plumbing fixtures, shower/tub should be in good condition. For older homes, if you know you will need to do a remodel or renovation in future, you should be prepared to know this reality when looking at the home, not after you move in.

5. Parking facilities

For tenants who own cars, parking is a very important facility. Property owners with house for rent should consider a large parking space for their tenants. Unfortunately, parking spaces are no longer a priority in Nigeria. Some wouldn’t even mind building on a space meant for cars.

6. Properly tiled floor

By now, it is expected that houses in Nigeria are meant to be tiled. Gone are the days when floors are left bare. In this present age, a house without a tiled floor is not considered modern.

7. Gated compound

Unlike foreign countries, one of the things people look out for before renting a house is how tall the gate is. Now imagine that your property doesn’t have a gate at all, it might be a little difficult having interested people rent the place. Apart from security, people like to have their privacy. No random person on the street needs to know the activities going on in the compound.

By Dennis Isong…

