Seven years after, Yobe police tells deceased officers’ families to come collect burial expenses

The Yobe State Police Command has said that burial expenses of Yobe police officers who died in action between 2013 to 2014 have been released for payment.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the police spokesperson for the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarem.

He called on families of the deceased to “report to the Mechanized Salary Section (MSS) Damaturu, for verification and payment while next of kin are to come along with all relevant documents.”

He also stated that “the command regrets the delay and enjoins the families to be understanding.

Accept the esteemed regards of the Commissioner of Police, please.”

The statement did not however specify whether the officers in question are those who died while serving in the state, or officers who were from the state.

