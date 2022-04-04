Sheikh Gumi tackles suspended Abuja Muslim cleric, Imam Khalid, says sermon worse than kidnapping

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has backed the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, over a sermon the Mosque Committee deemed inciting.

In the contentious sermon he delivered on Friday, Khalid had criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government over the recent bombing of a Kaduna bound train and killings of Nigerians by bandits and terrorists in the Northern region.

He further flayed the government over its failure to tame the escalating insecurity and killings in the country, saying the President and the security agencies have not been up to their responsibilities of protecting Nigerians.

He also urged his followers and indeed Nigerians to also show apathy in the forthcoming 2023 general elections if the “government fails to fix the security problems and other challenges bedevilling the nation.”

On Saturday, the steering committee of the Mosque led by Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, suspended the Imam on the premise that his sermon was ‘inciting public outrage’.

Just as the suspension of Imam Khalid has continued to draw condemnation from many Nigerians, Sheikh Gumi, however, thinks otherwise as he has condemned the sermon, saying it was riddled with “sentiments overriding intellect.”

In a chat with journalists on Monday in Kaduna, Gumi said what Imam Khalid did was worse than “the few kidnappings” being perpetrated by bandits.

According to the former military officer, Imam Khalid was wrong for trying to discourage Nigerians from participating in the election to vote out bad leaders

“It’s a case of sentiments overriding intellect. Calling masses not to vote out incompetent government by massive voting is worst than the few kidnappings and a misplaced judgement,” Gumi said.

