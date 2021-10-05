Sheriff alleges plans to cause disaffection between him and APC governors

The former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Tuesday alerted the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership of a plan to cause disaffection between him and governors elected on the party’s platform.

Sheriff, who is one of the aspirants vying for the APC national chairmanship position, stated this in a statement signed by his campaign organisation’s Director of Media, Bernard Mikko.

The ex-governor said he would never oppose any APC governor, adding that he has great regards for them and the party’s leadership.

The statement read: “It has come to the notice of the Ali Modu-Sheriff Campaign Organisation that a former governor who is also interested in the APC National Chairmanship position is hatching a plan to use the media to course mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors, and its leadership.

“The public and APC governors, in particular, should note that such disinformation is baseless, untrue, and cannot be coming from Modu-Sheriff.

“It is only to create friction in the polity. Sheriff remains loyal to APC and to its governors with whom he has had a good working relationship with over the years.

“Modu-Sheriff has assured that he was ready to work with APC governors and leaders of the party if elected as the national chairman in the National Convention expected to hold before the end of 2021.”

