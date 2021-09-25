Socialite Mompha denies having romantic relationship with Bobrisky

Nigerian socialite and Instagram influencer Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha has denied reports of having a romantic relationship with popular transvestite, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky.

During the early hours of Saturday, September 25, Oye Kyme, Bobrisky’s former personal assistant took to her Instagram Stories to spill some “secrets” about Bobrisky from her time working with the crossdresser.

The Ivorian-born social media influencer revealed that Bobrisky and Mompha dated, an allegation she didn’t provide evidence to back.

In his reply to the allegations made by Oye Kyme, Mompha responded by sending a Direct Message to Oye to confront her and also shared screenshots of his conversation with Oye where he threatened to sue her.

