SocialMediaTrends: Frustration as Nigerians laments INEC’s ‘sluggish’ distribution of PVCs

2 mins ago

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustrations over the alleged slow process of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced that PVC collection would start at their offices in the nation’s 774 local government areas.

The announcement made Nigerians troop to the local government areas to collect their PVCs.

However, there were reports of frustration and sluggishness on the part of INEC officials.

Electorates in Oshodi, Lagos for instance, were affected by the reported slow pace from the INEC officials as well as other parts of the country.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

