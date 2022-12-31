SocialMediaTrends: Frustration as Nigerians laments INEC’s ‘sluggish’ distribution of PVCs

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustrations over the alleged slow process of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced that PVC collection would start at their offices in the nation’s 774 local government areas.

The announcement made Nigerians troop to the local government areas to collect their PVCs.

However, there were reports of frustration and sluggishness on the part of INEC officials.

Electorates in Oshodi, Lagos for instance, were affected by the reported slow pace from the INEC officials as well as other parts of the country.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Anger as trigger-happy policeman kills female lawyer in Lagos

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The crowd at Oshodi-Isolo to pick up PVCs today Dear @inecnigeria why does Ejigbo people have to come all the way to Oshodi-Isolo to pick their PVCs?? What exactly is going on?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/o4k7R6dY6F — J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) December 29, 2022

6 hours under the sun at Oshodi INEC office, finally got my PVC. I go use am serve APC breakfast for Tinibu Tinibu Lagos 😄#PeterObi4President

Go Collect Your PVC! pic.twitter.com/qMyt9pTRf8 — Blackwid_🦍 (@AdamaJohnson4) December 30, 2022

Another video, still the same Oshodi Isolo INEC Office. @inecnigeria, you are failing in your duty and it's dissapointing. You made the PVC onboard process technology-based & seamless, but make the final leg & the critical part i.e the collection exhausting, frustrating & crude. pic.twitter.com/gL5WVnTPU8 — Ayemojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) December 29, 2022

INEC collection Centre at Ogudu. I think they just love seeing crowds. The gateman here is king. Inside, slow pace of work was taking place. Some staff were really doing their best while others were behaving like tin gods. Towards the deadline it will get worse pic.twitter.com/FKR64LAwGS — Pat Awele (@patawele) December 29, 2022

Eti Osa INEC officials are making sure that the PVC collection process is slow. Rumour has it that they're doing so to trigger citizens to bribe them. pic.twitter.com/I7A7UQN7hm — The Hitman (@UchennaNG) December 29, 2022

Potential Voters are preventing INEC staff from closing and driving home. His car had been blocked.

Some had spent 3 days without been able to collect their PVC.

The process is slow, poorly organized caused by inadequate INEC staff to PVC collectors ratio.

This @ Igbo Efon. — $Okechukwu Madu (@okeyjass) December 30, 2022

Omo I go collect my PVC today

But the issue now is that this inec guys don't want to give out this PVCs….. They claim it's when they want to give it out that they would give it out and then they are very slow and disorganized This is their final card ….. pic.twitter.com/qiYKRTWyRz — Number 1 FC💜🦅 (@smithudo_01) December 28, 2022

Wetin I don suffer today to collect PVC at Eliozu. Been on my feet since 9am till 1pm, we try again tomorrow abeg.

The process is frustratingly slow and tedious, some of the INEC officials have the brain power of an earthworm. — Short Skirt Advocate II (@Uncle_homepage) December 23, 2022

Obio_Akpor INEC staff are just too slow, they should learn from their sister office. The news am getting from that end is not encouraging at all. INEC pls ask your staff to sit up. We are not joking @inecnigeria — Mr Gift (@Mrgift4PO) December 29, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now