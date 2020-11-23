Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Ndume ‘the scapegoat’, #OyigboMassacre report, Ahmad’s FIFA ban & more

November 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The social media space on Monday accommodated a range of topics, with issues on the country’s politics and governance making top trends.

The names of top government officials both in the local and international scenes were also noticed on Twitter trends table.

These are highlights of Monday’s conversations:

Oyigbo

A PremiumTimes investigative report detailing the carnage carried out on Oyigbo Community, Rivers State by Nigerian Army operatives, forced reactions from Twitter users.

According to the report, soldiers deployed from the Operation Delta Safe Camp, who were supposedly on a mission to fish out members of IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) on the orders of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, ended up killing innocent residents due to indiscriminate shooting.

The soldiers were reportedly on the rampage under what seemed like a deliberate blackout in the community and a 24-hours curfew between the last week of October and November 3.

The carnage was said to have triggered a forced displacement as most residents fled their homes to nearby PortHarcourt town and neighbouring Abia and Imo States.

The report also linked the military action in the state to a planned ‘revenge mission’ by the army following the killing of seven of its men by suspected IPOB members who had razed a police station, carting away ammunitions.

The revelation has made most Twitter users refer to the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed protesters as ‘child’s play’ in terms of mortality rate and military operation.

Tweeps called out Governor Wike for repeatedly denying the incident and claiming that the military presence in the community was to restore calm and fish out IPOB faithfuls following the unrest caused by the October #EndSARS
protests.

Maina, Ndume, Abaribe

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday remanded Senator Ali Ndume over his failure to produce fleeing Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team who he stood as a surety for in the ongoing N2bn money laundering trial in May 2020.

The Borno South Senator would be remanded in the Kuje correctional center until he either produces Maina in court or sells off the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, which was used as the guarantee for the bail bond Maina had boycotted.

Some Twitter users also compared the case to that of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who had also jumped bail while facing a court trial for treason and terrorism in 2017, with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe standing as a surety for him. Tweeps called for the same treatment to be meted at the Abia-South senator.

FIFA, Ahmad Ahmad

World Football governing body, FIFA, has handed a five year ban to the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, who was found guilty of misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

Mr Ahmad would pay a CHF 200,000 fine following the allegation and cease to be involved in football related activities both locally and internationally, the FIFA Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee ruled.

Nigerians reacted thus:

