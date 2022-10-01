SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Independence Day as Peter Obi’s fans shut down Lagos

The followers of Party Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients’ pulled a mammoth crowd in Saturday’s rally at Lagos State.

In Lagos, the supporters trooped the Lekki-Epe expressway as well as Surulere and Festac, and were seen marching and chanting songs of praise for the presidential hopeful.

The supporters marched from National Stadium, Surulere to Lekki, and from Ikeja to Festac area of Lagos, holding the posters of the LP candidate and his vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

The majority of the supporters had branded vests as they marched, and the colossal crowd has awed many Nigerians as they took to their social media handles to make remarks.

Lagosians must always show the Lagos in them pic.twitter.com/AfwwutRW9W — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 1, 2022

For everyone who participated in today's rallies across the country, and those who are inopportune to join but are liking and retweeting… May God bless you all. City boy|Edo|Rinu|Oge| — David Hundeyin PA (@Jamesperry00) October 1, 2022

Tears in my Eyes, we have shutdown the City of the City Boy 👍#4MillionMarch4PeterObipic.twitter.com/KcEk89SYG6 — Chief Nomso 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) October 1, 2022

City boy's city hijacked.

Neck successfully pressed

Today's shege successfully shown.

E for what? Energy! #4MillionMarch4PeterObi #4MillionMarchForObiDatti pic.twitter.com/z9wFKhTk0A — Madam Baby (@Amumammiri) October 1, 2022

I swear Lagosians are mad 🤣🤣 What is in the name of a rally is this? | City boy Edo state kiki New Nigeria | pic.twitter.com/gagEuG7ozh — MBILITEM (@_Chukwuemeka_II) October 1, 2022

OBIdients shut down the city of City boy. Tears in my eyes. Joy in my heart. #4MillionMarch4PeterObi #ObidientLagosRally pic.twitter.com/OO46hOyw8c — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) October 1, 2022

I saw lots of sweet girls & sweet boys in the #LagosRally. Many weddings & dates will follow this #4MillionMarch4PeterObi ooo. If you're in Lagos & you're not obidient, you're wrong! Where is the lion, abi na city boy? E no wan witness the humiliation☺ #LagosRally4Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/BPhRPh2i5a — Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) October 1, 2022

No doubts that Peter Obi crowd today was overwhelming. I refuse to be gullible. I just need some few people to tell me why they think Peter Obi is the man Nigeria needs.

Ire ooo

#4MillionMarch4PeterObi — R.A. Adewumi ❤ . ابو عبد الرحمن و رملة (@adriwals) October 1, 2022

City boy, we own your city pic.twitter.com/njoq7yNCJM — Black Lotus 🕸️🔰#PeterObi2023 (@CodeAtom) October 1, 2022

Lagosians weytin b dis naw???😭😭 we agreed on 4million not 1billion. City boy ur city has been captured oo. Obidients have taken over. https://t.co/eS3LZjCTWz — Sapphire (@KMFsaphire) October 1, 2022

So Peter Obi is dominating the thread on a premier league weekend. They told us #bbnaija will end our pursuit but that didn't happen 🤣🤣.. Even football can not stop it. I fear who no dey fear this kind of movement Lagosians #tinubu

APC and PDP #PeterObiForPresident pic.twitter.com/xYR0wUktex — Aborah Love (@HostEdorado) October 1, 2022

The nèck pressing pictures and videos we are seeing from this #4MillionMarch4PeterObi #LagosRally is just mind blowing. Awalokun ni o, we’re taking over💪 letting tinubu know that Lagos is not his personal property. Breaking lagosians out of the shankles of one greedy man. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/5WBPmq6Xym — Happinesseric𓃵 (@pearlddiva) October 1, 2022

Nigeria at 62

Nigeria, the world’s 31st largest economy and its seventh most populous country is today celebrating the anniversary of her independence.

As the nation marks its 62nd Independence anniversary, many Nigerians have taken to social media to share messages of hope and optimism despite the country’s many challenges.

Nigerians in the diaspora have joined others on social media including 2023 presidential candidates to pray and hope for a better Nigeria.

See what Nigerians are saying:

Never will I be unfaithful to you. Happy Independence Day Nigeria. I love you. 🤍🐘 — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) October 1, 2022

A very wonderful parade/show by the students of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, popularly known as NMS Boys at the Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebrations held today, at the Eagle Square, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/PKK2dxjRx1 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 1, 2022

I am proudly Nigerian, and proudly African. Nigeria will overcome its challenges and shine. Happy 62nd independence anniversary to Nigeria and all Nigerians, at home and abroad. May God bless our nation. pic.twitter.com/nqkP9O1r3B — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) September 30, 2022

Orente no Dey complain. Happy independence dayyy Nigeria 💚 pic.twitter.com/pGVpMOb2oU — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 1, 2022

On this occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day, I congratulate all Nigerians everywhere. I wish you all a memorable celebration of both peace and unity. pic.twitter.com/Wkt4lcJcFB — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 1, 2022

To those who fought and those still fighting, to those who won and those still winning, to those who struggled and those still struggling, to those who helped and those still helping… Happy Independence Day NIGERIA 🇳🇬 ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LcSGTX0VEQ — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 1, 2022

Happy 62nd Independence Day Nigeria 🇳🇬💚 pic.twitter.com/1TxxVSMLgJ — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) October 1, 2022

Finally 😍😍😍😍 Happy Independence Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/IWdsV9hJRs — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) October 1, 2022

The celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day is a solemn reminder that we must fix the issues that continue to compromise our national unity. pic.twitter.com/mCMiT4ltLw — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 1, 2022

This is the time for Nigerians to rescue their country from the clutches of failure, rascality and corruption that have held it down for long. That is the true independence Nigeria needs. We need independence from economic brigandage, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 1, 2022

My message on Nigeria’s independence celebration – RMK pic.twitter.com/H1jdvS0kXO — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) October 1, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

