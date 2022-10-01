Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Independence Day as Peter Obi’s fans shut down Lagos

54 mins ago

OBIdients stage rallies in Lagos, Kaduna, others to mark Independence Day

The followers of Party Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients’ pulled a mammoth crowd in Saturday’s rally at Lagos State.

In Lagos, the supporters trooped the Lekki-Epe expressway as well as Surulere and Festac, and were seen marching and chanting songs of praise for the presidential hopeful.

The supporters marched from National Stadium, Surulere to Lekki, and from Ikeja to Festac area of Lagos, holding the posters of the LP candidate and his vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

The majority of the supporters had branded vests as they marched, and the colossal crowd has awed many Nigerians as they took to their social media handles to make remarks.

Nigeria at 62

Nigeria, the world’s 31st largest economy and its seventh most populous country is today celebrating the anniversary of her independence.

As the nation marks its 62nd Independence anniversary, many Nigerians have taken to social media to share messages of hope and optimism despite the country’s many challenges.

Nigerians in the diaspora have joined others on social media including 2023 presidential candidates to pray and hope for a better Nigeria.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

