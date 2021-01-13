SocialMediaTrends: Sokoto group’s ultimatum to Kukah, African Union’s ‘silence’ amid Uganda chaos

Latest Politics

January 13, 2021
Nigeria’s social media space on Wednesday joined the rest of Africa in engaging discussions around Uganda’s forthcoming presidential election.

The election is set to be between 38-year-old Popstar Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine and the long-time incumbent, Yoweri Museveni.

The tension on election eve, sponsored by fresh claims of the use of military force and intimidation by the Yoweri-led government as well as the shutdown of social media in the country, has continued to weaken hopes of a free and fair election.

The ‘deafening silence’ of the African Union (AU) in the face of alleged ‘bullying’ by the pro-government armed forces against Bobi Wine has also become a source of concern for social media users as well.

While some have lent their verbal solidarity to Bobi Wine, others are skeptical over the 38-year-old’s capacity to pull off an election victory since major rural communities in Uganda and some groups like the military are solidly behind the sitting president.

Nigerians reacted thus:

The Muslim Solidarity Forum has asked Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic diocese, Sokoto to apologise to Muslim faithfuls or exit the state over his Christmas address accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

According to the cleric, a non-northern Muslim president wouldn’t have escaped coup plots if he did a fraction of what Buhari had done.

The Forum’s acting chairman, Isa Maishanu reacting to the statement while addressing a press conference on Tuesday stated that Kukah’s “malicious comments” could disrupt the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the state.

The forum said it was surprised at how “Kukah, who lives peacefully and comfortably in the heart of the Sokoto Caliphate, can make such a callous and senseless statement”.

Nigerians on social media have faulted the group for twisting the Bishop’s Christmas address to incite religious wars adding that Kukah’s critique of the presidency was not far from the truth.

…By Okiemute Abraham

