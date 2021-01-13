SocialMediaTrends: Sokoto group’s ultimatum to Kukah, African Union’s ‘silence’ amid Uganda chaos

Nigeria’s social media space on Wednesday joined the rest of Africa in engaging discussions around Uganda’s forthcoming presidential election.

The election is set to be between 38-year-old Popstar Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine and the long-time incumbent, Yoweri Museveni.

The tension on election eve, sponsored by fresh claims of the use of military force and intimidation by the Yoweri-led government as well as the shutdown of social media in the country, has continued to weaken hopes of a free and fair election.

The ‘deafening silence’ of the African Union (AU) in the face of alleged ‘bullying’ by the pro-government armed forces against Bobi Wine has also become a source of concern for social media users as well.

While some have lent their verbal solidarity to Bobi Wine, others are skeptical over the 38-year-old’s capacity to pull off an election victory since major rural communities in Uganda and some groups like the military are solidly behind the sitting president.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Omo ! For someone to where bullet proof jacket and helmet to a campaign ground means alot — Ègbón Bàbá e #EndSarsNow (@BOTTLE_EYES) January 13, 2021

My Ugandan client now communicates with me using VPNs. Their internet has been shut down, this is s mess. Museveni has been there for over 32 years. His family members rule the country. He has brainwashed the older folks to believe in him and so he still has some fans. A mess — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) January 13, 2021

The first evidence that an enemy has lost the battle in the invisible is that he'll come after you with physical assault. Money has failed Museveni and all he has left is the military and fraud. But it's obvious the Ugandans will defend their votes.#WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/aQTUxLPyic — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) January 12, 2021

If Uganda Government can successfully pull this social media ban off

It will ginger other African leaders to oppress their citizens by collecting their freedom of speech

And you know 9ja no de carry last

Speaking up for Uganda is also speaking up for us ✊🏿 — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) January 13, 2021

"Government" textbook painted the A.U as though it's the best institution ever created in Africa.Glad we all know better now. AU is extremely useless. — SignsAndWonders (@ChuksMultiP) January 13, 2021

The Muslim Solidarity Forum has asked Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic diocese, Sokoto to apologise to Muslim faithfuls or exit the state over his Christmas address accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

According to the cleric, a non-northern Muslim president wouldn’t have escaped coup plots if he did a fraction of what Buhari had done.

The Forum’s acting chairman, Isa Maishanu reacting to the statement while addressing a press conference on Tuesday stated that Kukah’s “malicious comments” could disrupt the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the state.

The forum said it was surprised at how “Kukah, who lives peacefully and comfortably in the heart of the Sokoto Caliphate, can make such a callous and senseless statement”.

Nigerians on social media have faulted the group for twisting the Bishop’s Christmas address to incite religious wars adding that Kukah’s critique of the presidency was not far from the truth.

Apologise Or Leave Sokoto, Muslim Forum Tells Kukah. DSS alleged plot to incite religious violence, and I wonder why they haven't invited the leader of this Muslim Forum. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) January 13, 2021

Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam & has nothing to apologise about. He has always sought for religious tolerance & peaceful co-existence between Christians & Muslims.Those that demand that he "must apologise" or "leave Sokoto" must mind their utterances & keep the peace. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 13, 2021

My Dear Muslim Forum Sokoto,go in peace and meet Kukah in his Parish,engage him in a debate and defeat or win him over with your superior argument;be a tolerant host,no need to threaten or ‘expel him’.Don’t set a precedent for “Quit noticing the messenger”

Thank you. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 13, 2021

Kukah called out Buhari for serving Northern hegemony against the interests of the whole nation but Gimba and friends are twisting it into anti northern agenda. To call it strawman is an understatement. All this dog whistling, ad hominem et all to what end? — fred4U (@frediecruze) January 13, 2021

Harming Bishop Kukah in any way shape or form may cause the type of trouble that may consume Nigeria. It will be wise for those threatening him to hold their peace. Millions of Nigerians stand with Kukah and are capable of matching threat for threat!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 13, 2021

Pre-2019, different Imams were caught on tape stoking up violence&debasing Jonathan to their faithfuls as he was their Jummah Khutbah every Friday. Then a bunch of miscreants asking Father Kukah to quit Sokoto are being spared..laffs

A section of this country feels superior. — President One.acre|-| Dadiyata Disappeared (@NekkaSmith) January 13, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

