SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying after UN demands release, compensation of Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s verdict on the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the UN indicted both Nigeria and Kenya Governments for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of the IPOB Leader.

The 16-page document read in part: “In the present case, Mr. Kanu was not furnished with an arrest warrant by Nigerian authorities nor was he promptly informed of the grounds for his arrest in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Working Group finds that Mr. Kanu’s continued deprivation of liberty violates his rights under articles 3 and 9 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, article 9 of the Covenant, and principles 2, 4, and 10 of the Body of Principles and constitutes arbitrary detention under category I.”

Many Nigerians have already made their displeasure known against the illegal detention of Kanu.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A govt that went as far as Kenya to abduct Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, went to Benin Republic to arrest Sunday Igboho, is telling us that the turbaned terrorists declared wanted can’t be arrested in Zamfara bcos it was in Katsina he was declared wanted. Omo. This people are disrespectful — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 20, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: The UN have indicted both Nigeria and Kenya govt over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's arrest. The UN have asked for the unconditional release of MNK. — Dr Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka MBBS, MRCP(UK) (@MadukaOgwueleka) July 23, 2022

BREAKING NEWS!! The United Nations, UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, has indicted both Nigeria and Kenya Governments for the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu orders his immediate release. Meanwhile get ready for the end of the most corrupt country in 2023 — Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) July 23, 2022

Kudos to my colleague, Bruce Fein (@BruceFeinEsq) & all that quietly labored in achieving this crushing VICTORY for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Congratulations to #MNK. pic.twitter.com/bbiOdLeI54 — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) July 22, 2022

The most powerful Igbo man is coming home! The most powerful Igbo man is coming home! The most powerful Igbo man is coming home! His name is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu!

The elusive threat to the existence of Nigeria. You can't hold him! __

Papa Imade Ronaldo Fabrizio — Delegate Onyema 🇨🇦 🇦🇷 🇮🇱 (@OnyiiKaluUmex) July 23, 2022

You will think the attack Nnamdi Kanu receives is just peculiar to him, till you open your mouth to speak up for Ndị Ìgbò, then you will see anya ụfụ na obi ọjọọ ndị banyi in it's full glare. It is indeed hard to lead Ndị Ìgbò. No wonder some elites mind their business. — Chuka Nduneseokwu (@Chuka_ndu) July 22, 2022

For far too long, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu & #IPOB have borne the burden of standing up for Ndigbo. It’s a burden borne in blood, arrests, detentions, tribulations & persecution of thousands. Above all, it’s a burden borne in an infamous extraordinary rendition. Respect it. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) July 21, 2022

