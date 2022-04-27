News
Sokoto deputy gov, SSG, commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections
The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Manir Dan’Iya, the Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Umar, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mukhtar Magori, and 12 other political appointees, including commissioners, have resigned their appointments in the state executive council.
The governor’s media aide, Muhammed Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto.
He said Governor Aminu Tambuwal had accepted the resignation of the state officials and wished them well.
The affected commissioners are – Abdulsamad Dasuki (Finance), Sagir Bafarawa (Environment), Bashir Gorau (Youths and Sports) and Aminu Bala (Lands and Housing).
Others are – Bashir Gidado (Commerce), Salihu Maidaji (Works), Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir (Water Resources), Abubakar Maikudi (Solid Minerals), Abdullahi Maigwandu (Religious Affairs) and Col. Garba Moyi (Careers).
