Sokoto deputy gov, SSG, commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Manir Dan’Iya, the Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Umar, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mukhtar Magori, and 12 other political appointees, including commissioners, have resigned their appointments in the state executive council.

The governor’s media aide, Muhammed Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said Governor Aminu Tambuwal had accepted the resignation of the state officials and wished them well.

READ ALSO: Sokoto Assembly Speaker dumps APC for PDP

The affected commissioners are – Abdulsamad Dasuki (Finance), Sagir Bafarawa (Environment), Bashir Gorau (Youths and Sports) and Aminu Bala (Lands and Housing).

Others are – Bashir Gidado (Commerce), Salihu Maidaji (Works), Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir (Water Resources), Abubakar Maikudi (Solid Minerals), Abdullahi Maigwandu (Religious Affairs) and Col. Garba Moyi (Careers).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now