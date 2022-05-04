The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has declared a state of emergency on infrastructure, especially roads, in the state.

Soludo stated this during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, presidents-general of communities, youths and women groups on Wednesday in Awka.

He said the government would commence massive road construction across the state to ease movement of goods and services.

The governor promised to complete the Anambra Cargo Airport and International Convention Centre and position them to become economically viable.

Soludo stressed that he had reclaimed the state from dirt in the last 49 days through massive waste evacuation and desilting the drains in Onitsha and Awka.

He assured the people of the state that all the structures built on natural water channels or drains would be pulled down to allow free flow of water.

He said his administration would retrieve Onitsha from steady degradation and restore it to its old days of glory.

The governor described Onitsha as the biggest market and preferred destination for business in West Africa.

Soludo said: “We have started desilting Sakamori, where floods wash people away every year from Obodoukwu to Idemili.

“We have started clearing it for free flow of flood water.

READ ALSO: Soludo declares emergency on roads, others in Anambra

“But there is a bad case, people built structures on the drainage from Nwangene to River Niger.

“But I promise that as night follows the day, all those structures must come down.

“Onitsha is the largest city in Anambra, it used to be the largest market, the preferred destination to all.

“But today, Onitsha is dying, while its neighbour is growing fast.

“Our first job is to resurrect Onitsha, the gutters are filled with dirt.”

He expressed regret that touts no longer allow visiting businessmen to move freely.

“Every available land is covered with structures with no place to park vehicles but our mission is to restore the glory of the city,” he said.

Soludo reiterated the ban on all road tolls, pending when the government would complete its collection system for direct payment to the government by automation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now