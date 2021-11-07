Soludo wins 17 LGAs as INEC declares final results in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, has taken a commanding lead in the election after winning in 17 out of 19 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APGA candidate had been declared winner of the election in Awka North, Nnewi South, Idemili, Ekwusigo, Agwuata, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Njikoka, and nine other local government areas.

READ ALSO: ANAMBRA: Soludo casts vote after five hours wait

His closest challenger, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, had won one LGA each.

Ozigbo won in Ogbaru while Ubah was declared winner of the election in Nnewi North.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now