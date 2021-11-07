Politics
Soludo wins 17 LGAs as INEC declares final results in Anambra
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, has taken a commanding lead in the election after winning in 17 out of 19 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The APGA candidate had been declared winner of the election in Awka North, Nnewi South, Idemili, Ekwusigo, Agwuata, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Njikoka, and nine other local government areas.
READ ALSO: ANAMBRA: Soludo casts vote after five hours wait
His closest challenger, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, had won one LGA each.
Ozigbo won in Ogbaru while Ubah was declared winner of the election in Nnewi North.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...