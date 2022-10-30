South-East governors still bank on political solution to Kanu’s case

South-East Governors said on Sunday they would continue to seek a political solution to the travails of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, stopped the execution of the earlier judgment which freed the activist from treasonable felony and terrorism charges.

The governors had last year vowed to pursue a political solution to the feud between the Federal Government and Kanu in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the South-East

They announced the latest move in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting held at the Government House in Enugu on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Governors Dave (Ebonyi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Anambra and Imo States were represented by their deputy governors.

They also decried the state of insecurity in the region, saying economic activities have come to a halt in the zone while kidnapping and wanton killing had become the order of the day.

The communiqué read: “We are watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Appeal Court rulings. A political solution is still possible in this circumstance.

“We call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“We have also agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol in all major highways within the South-East, especially during the Christmas season.”

They, however, denied creating the Eastern Security Network (ESN) but jointly formed Ebubeagu and Forest Guards to provide security for the region.

The governors commended states and the federal governments on efforts to alleviate the sufferings of victims of the recent floods in the country

“It is not correct for any person to allude to the fact that South-East Governors created ESN.

“We hope, however, that a long-term solution is desirable. South-East Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five States in the South-East.

“We also plead with the Federal Government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands, and properties.

“The Federal Government should come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons,” the communiqué added.

