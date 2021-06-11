Sowore insists on June 12 protests, despite withdrawal by NANS | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sowore insists on June 12 protests, despite withdrawal by NANS
RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore has slammed the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS to suspend its planned protest on June 12.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, announced on Friday morning that the planned protest has been suspended over the fear of a hijack.
But Sowore in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Friday said the protests would hold.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: South-East’s adherence to IPOB’s sit-at-home order & Sowore’s travail in Abuja
The tweet reads, “Great Nigerian Students: Indefatigable, Unstoppable, Ever Conscious, Uncompromisable, Fastidious, Militant, Resilient Nigerians Students will protest tomorrow!
“#BuhariMustGo #June12thProtest #KeepitOn Aluta Continua, Victory is Certain!”.
By Mayowa Oladeji
