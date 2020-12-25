‘Steer clear of our governors,’ PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of its governors and their states.

The party in a statement titled: “APC Is Bitter, Envious of Our Governors, Says PDP,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that leaders of the ruling party were embittered over the sterling performance of its governors in their various states.

According to the PDP, the collapse of APC structure headed by an illegal committee was discomfited by the stability and unanimity among its members as well as the resilience of its leaders despite the attempts by the ruling party to sow seeds of discord within its fold.

The statement read: “Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaigns and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.

“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of APC’s illegal national caretaker committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed, as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.

“We are aware that this is part of the desperate bid to distract and drag down our performing governors to the level of their APC counterparts, who have become a collective symbol of failure in our contemporary political history.

“It is laughable that the APC caretaker secretary is challenging the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to name APC leaders attempting to lure our governors, whereas he is aware of how the APC leadership, to which he belongs, have been going round our governors and leaders genuflecting for an audience, only to receive mere photo opportunities.

“We caution the APC caretaker secretary to be more circumspect in challenging anybody to call out names, as such could put him in a very indefensible situation as his own roles and itinerary in the APC leadership are not hidden to us.”

