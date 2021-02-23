STRANDED! Professor who renounced his Nigerian citizenship expelled from S’Africa | Ripples Nigeria

International
STRANDED! Professor who renounced his Nigerian citizenship expelled from S’Africa
A Nigerian professor, Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, who renounced his country’s citizenship in favour of South Africa, has been expelled from the country after he was found guilty of engaging in a bigamous marriage.
Ijeoma, a professor of Public Sector Economics at the University of Fort Hare, was indicted after he was found to have gotten married to a South African woman in a bid to gain naturalization and citizenship, while still married to his Nigeria wife, Anne Tomo, and had his citizenship revoked by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.
Ijeoma who arrived in SA from Nigeria on a study permit in 1998 to pursue academic studies at the University of Pretoria, obtained a PhD in economics in 2003.
Ijeoma was granted permanent residence in SA in the same year he graduated, after he renounced his Nigerian citizenship but by 2007, he had divorced his South African wife, ostensibly because the couple was unable to conceive a child.
He was then joined in SA by his Nigerian wife, Anne, and the Home Affairs officials were tipped off that Ijeoma had committed bigamy by marrying the SA woman after Tomo, in her application for permanent residence, attached a copy of her 1993 marriage to him in Nigeria.
In 2005, Ijeoma took the Home Affairs Ministry to the Bhisho High Court, but in a 2020 judgment, the court held that the ministry had not erred in its findings that he had made false representations about his marital status to the department and his SA citizenship was null and void.
Home Affairs officials insisted that Ijeoma’s sole mission in marrying the SA woman was to acquire citizenship.
Acting judge Mickey Mfenyana has denied Ijeoma leave to appeal the ruling, stating that another court will not differ from her finding that he was “disingenuous, if not dishonest, and that there was no reason to interfere with the ministry’s decision.”
The confirmation of the Home Affairs action rendering him an undesirable inhabitant of the country means Ijeoma now has nowhere else to go.
In her original judgment, Mfenyana found that Ijeoma had presented contradictory reasons for his bigamous actions, that, as an African man, he believed he was entitled to marry more than one wife, and that he represented himself as single because he was not aware SA recognised customary marriages.
She said he failed to disclose the existence of his marriage in Nigeria on three occasions: when he applied for permanent residence in SA, when he got married in the country and when he applied for citizenship.
“An academician, who by his own admission is of good and sound mind and an intellectual giant, should know that it was highly improbable that, throughout his stay in the country and his encounters with immigration matters, he remained ignorant of the implications of not disclosing his Nigerian marriage,” the judge said.
READ ALSO: Nigerian professor arrested in India for possession of cocaine
Mfenyana added that the exemption certificate Ijeoma got clearly indicated the marriage was the basis for his exemption and he had also admitted during a 2015 plea for Home Affairs to have compassion on him, that he obtained citizenship by naturalisation as a result of the marriage.
“Home Affairs provided the court with the certificate for Ijeoma’s marriage in Nigeria to dispel the notion it was a customary marriage. In any case, the Nigeria Marriage Act prohibited marriage where one of the parties was already married to another person under customary law.
“In two immigration submissions in SA, when he had to indicate an immediate family member still residing in Nigeria, Ijeoma listed Anne Ijeoma as his sister”, the judge said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...