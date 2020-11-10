Strange disease kills 11 in Oyo communities

A strange disease has killed at least 11 people in Ariku and Lagun communities in Lagelu local government area of Oyo State.

According to reports, five other people have been hospitalised over the disease which has similar symptoms of cholera.

However, the state government said the result of samples taken from victims for test were still being expected

Residents told journalists on Monday, the first case was recorded at Ariku village, where five people have been confirmed dead before spreading to Lagun village.

Six people have so far died in Lagun.

The chairman of the caretaker committee in Lagelu LGA, Mr. Kelani Abdullahi, said the cause of the disease has not been ascertained.

He said: “So far, 11 persons have lost their lives to the epidemic, with five persons hospitalised.

“However, four persons have been discharged from hospital.”

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashiru Bello, who also confirmed the development in Ibadan on Monday, said the tests carried out on the affected persons have not confirmed the sickness to be cholera.”

According to him, surveillance and health officers sent to the local government area to take samples and assess the situation reported the poor hygienic condition in the area.

