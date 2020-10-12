STRIKE: Senate, ASUU meet in Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a bid to find a lasting solution to the current dispute between the union and the Federal Government.

The meeting was attended by other principal officers of the upper legislative chamber while the ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, led other members of the union’s national executive committee to the National Assembly complex for the parley.

READ ALSO: IPPIS: ASUU reacts to FG’s order to stop payment of salaries

The meeting discussed the alternative platform designed by ASUU for payment of university teachers’ salaries.

The university lecturers had been on strike since February over their disapproval of the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) preferred by the federal government for payment of salaries in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Join the conversation

Opinions