Several feared dead in Osun fuel tanker explosion

An unspecified number of people died on Monday in a fuel tanker explosion at Igbelajewa Village, along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway, Osun State.

The incident occurred when a truck carrying diesel lost control, spilled its content and caught fire.

At least seven vehicles, including an 18-passenger commercial bus, were razed in the incident.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the accident to journalists in Osogbo.

She, however, said the number of victims of the explosion has not been ascertained.

