Sultan urges Nigerian govt to implement agreement with ASUU to forestall strike

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to avoid another round of industrial action.

This was stated by the Sultan on Wednesday at the grand finale of the convocation of the University of Ibadan which was also used to celebrate its 73rd Founder’s Day.

Sultan Abubakar is the Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

President Muhammadu Buhari was also at the event, represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, National Universities Commission, Chris Mayaki.

The Sultan said, “I will like to request the visitor to please look into the requests by ASUU. An ultimatum has been given to the government by ASUU. I will like to call on the government to look into ASUU’s requests.

“Where agreements were reached, uphold such agreements. As Muslims, we know that almighty Allah does not say what he cannot do. It is terrible in the eyes of the Almighty to say what you cannot do.

“If the government has entered into any agreement with ASUU, please redeem such agreement so that our universities can remain open and our children remain in school for the betterment of our great country.”

The monarch further implored the FG to increase the budgetary allocations in the educational sector in order to improve research and development.

