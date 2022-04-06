Super Falcons in Canada for friendly games in preparation for AWCON

The first batch of Super Falcons contingent has arrived Canada ahead of their two friendly games against the reigning Olympic champions.

The first and second matches will take place Friday, 8th April and Monday, 11th April respectively in the cities of Vancouver and Victoria City.

Onome Ebi and Glory Ogbonna were among the contingent that flew out of Nigeria on Tuesday night and connected a flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver on Wednesday.

The other players are expected to fly direct to Vancouver from their bases in Europe and the American continent.

Canada’s Women National Team are the reigning champions of Olympic women’s football, having won the gold medal at the Olympic Women’s Football event in Tokyo in August 2021 after beating Sweden on penalties following a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time.

The Super Falcons have won the African title nine times and recently qualified for the Women AFCON finals holding in Morocco this summer, after a 3-0 aggregate win over Cote d’Ivoire in February.

Newcomers Ifeoma Onumonu (in Abuja) and Esther Okoronkwo (in Abidjan) accounted for the goals that avenged the Falcons’ elimination from the Tokyo Olympics race by the Ivorians.

The two-match tour against the Olympic champions is part of the Super Falcons’ preparations for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Friday’s clash at the BC Place in Vancouver is another date for both teams after many years, following their epic 3-3 draw at the 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Sweden.

Both teams will again clash at the Centennial Stadium in Victoria City on Monday, 11th April. The two matches will kick off at 7.30pm Nigeria time (3.30am Vancouver time on 9th April and 12th April respectively).

