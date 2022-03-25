Connect with us

Super Falcons climb to 39th in FIFA world ranking

Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons made progress in the FIFA rankings as they moved two places up since the previous ranking.

The rankings which was released on Friday by the world football governing body, saw the Falcons rise to 39th.

Last month, the team defeated the Lady Elephants of Cote d’l voire home and away to seal their place in the coming Africa women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Read Also: Super Falcons to face Canada twice in April to begin AWCON preparation

In the rankings, the Super Falcons retained top spot on the continent, followed by Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa in the top five on the continent.

In the globe, the United States of America retained the number one spot, followed by Sweden, France who moved to third, Germany who slipped to fourth, and Netherlands to complete the top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 17 June 2022.

Opinions

