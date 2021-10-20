Sports
Super Falcons take first-leg lead against Ghana’s Black Queens in AWCON qualifiers
The Super Falcons of Nigeria sealed a 2-0 victory over the Black Queens of Ghana in the first leg of their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.
The game played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday evening saw Nigeria emerge winners courtesy of a brace from Uchenna Kanu.
Kanu opened the scoring in the 21st minute when she headed in from a cross by Francisca Ordega.
Kanu scored her second goal just about seven minutes after, also by a header from a corner.
Veteran defender Onome Ebi, forward Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who produced fine saves to deny the visitors, and captain Asisat Oshoala were all in action for Nigeria.
Read Also: Oshoala confident Super Falcons will qualify for AWCON ahead ‘tough’ Ghana test
Victory for the Randy Waldrum ladies over the Black Queens has boosted their aspirations of qualifying for the 2022 tournament.
Since the inception of the continental tournament in 1991, the Super Falcons have not missed an edition.
The Black Queens have however failed to qualify for the 2012 competition staged in Equatorial Guinea, and now walk a tightrope in their race for the 2022 event.
Both teams will meet for the second leg in Accra on Sunday, as the battle for a place in Morocco continues.
