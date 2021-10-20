Iheanacho, Moses bag assists, Daka scores four as Leicester win thriller at Spartak

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City on Wednesday and bagged two assists as the club clinched a 4-3 victory against Spartak Moscow.

Iheanacho assisted Patson Daka in scoring in either sides of the break to help the Foxes come from two goals down to level.

The Europa League clash in Moscow saw the hosts leading, courtesy of an 11th-minute Aleksandr Sobolev opener and a 44th-minute Jordan Larsson effort, which came from an assist by Nigerian winger Victor Moses.

But it soon became a Daka show as the forward scored three goals within nine playing minutes to complete a turnaround for the visitors.

Daka scored his fourth in the 78th minute before the home side scored their third late on through Sobolev from another Moses assist, as Spartak pushed for a late equaliser without success.

It was a first win in Group C and Leicester City are now up to second and in contention to progress to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

