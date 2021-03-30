Suspected bandits kill Catholic priest, three others in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday killed a Catholic priest and three other parishioners in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased – Rev. Fr. Fanem Nguban – was a priest at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sai, Katsina-Ala LGA, until his death.

The priest was killed by the gunmen who stormed the village known as Agu Centre in the area when the church was about to end the morning mass on Tuesday.

The other victims were – Mfave Tumachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo, and Orlukaa Ulu.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: No more amnesty for bandits, others in Benue – Gov Ortom

She said: “A bandit attack on St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sai, Katsina-Ala LGA by bandits took place on Tuesday.

“Rev. Fr. Nguban Fanen and three others lost their lives during the attack. Their corpses have been deposited at General Hospital in Katsina-Ala while a joint operation of police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Join the conversation

Opinions