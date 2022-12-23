Suspected bandits kill village head, kidnap 3 in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday killed the head of the Mulo village in Mashegu local government area of Niger State, Usman Garba.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists at a media briefing on Friday in Minna, said the bandits also abducted three other persons from the community.

The commissioner added that the terrorists killed the victim a few kilometers away from where he was abducted and abandoned his body at the scene.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill two, abduct 7 in Niger community

Umar, who said the security situation in the state had improved in the last few months, admitted that were still pockets of violence in communities in Mashegu, Mariga, and Kontagora LGAs.

He said: “Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed all security agencies to come out in full force and ensure the security of lives and property during this festive season.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now